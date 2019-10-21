Print This

San Jose State University and IBM to Collaborate

Elin Johnson
October 21, 2019
In a move that is the first of its kind on the West Coast, San Jose State University and IBM have partnered to help students gain the skills needed for high-tech jobs.

Students will be trained in fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science and blockchain.

The initiative will include a resource portal for faculty and researchers, a technology office for support services, and a skills academy with IBM-created curriculum and labs.

“Skills are the most important issue of our time and we need to fully equip students with the right skills to participate in the digital economy,” said Naguib Attia, vice president of IBM Global University Programs, in a written release. “Through this new collaboration, we will work closely with San Jose State University to ensure curricula aligns with industry needs and trends so both students and faculty can earn digital badges and develop the skills they need today, for the jobs of tomorrow.”

