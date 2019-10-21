Title
San Jose State University and IBM to Collaborate
By
In a move that is the first of its kind on the West Coast, San Jose State University and IBM have partnered to help students gain the skills needed for high-tech jobs.
Students will be trained in fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science and blockchain.
The initiative will include a resource portal for faculty and researchers, a technology office for support services, and a skills academy with IBM-created curriculum and labs.
“Skills are the most important issue of our time and we need to fully equip students with the right skills to participate in the digital economy,” said Naguib Attia, vice president of IBM Global University Programs, in a written release. “Through this new collaboration, we will work closely with San Jose State University to ensure curricula aligns with industry needs and trends so both students and faculty can earn digital badges and develop the skills they need today, for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better
Colleges are starting to go their own way in wake of NACAC changing rules of admissions
The Classic Learning Test aims to challenge the SAT
Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)
Study: How smooth-talking professors can lull students into thinking they've learned more than they
Lehigh Health Director Resigns Amid Allegations
Chapman University student paper declined to cover Bush, but not for reason you might think
Academic Minute: Rethinking the 4% Retirement Rule
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!