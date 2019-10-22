Title
Admissions Scandal Sees 4 More Guilty Parents
By
The total number of parents who have pleaded guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal will increase from 15 to 19 as more parents fess up to their wrongdoings, reports CBS News.
Four parents and a Texan man, Martin Fox, accused of being involved in the scam will plead guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering.
Fox, the president of a private tennis camp in Houston, is accused of funneling bribes between parties involved in standardized testing. He is charged with one count of racketeering.
One parent, Douglas Hodge, previously pleaded not guilty in April. Three other parents are set to reverse their pleas. All three are charged with fraud and money laundering.
