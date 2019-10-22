Print This

Harvard Provides Conflict-of-Interest Training to Coaches

By

Scott Jaschik
October 22, 2019
Harvard University is providing conflict-of-interest training to coaches in the wake of a scandal. The university fired its head fencing coach over conflict-of-interest policy violations. Peter Brand, the coach, was previously found to have sold his home for $1 million, much more than it was worth, to Jie Zhao, the father of a student on his fencing team. After the sale, the student’s brother was admitted to Harvard and joined the team. The family reportedly never lived in the house and sold it at a loss a year later.

Harvard has had conflict-of-interest policies but has not provided training.

