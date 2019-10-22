Print This

UVA Adopts New Gen Ed Program

Colleen Flaherty
October 22, 2019
The University of Virginia’s arts and sciences faculty voted to approve a new general education program -- the first major update to the undergraduate curriculum in more than 40 years, the university announced. Piloted in 2017, the New College Curriculum offers a first-year experience with “engagement” courses based on modes of inquiry: aesthetics, differences, ethical and empirical and scientific. Literacies are also central to the curriculum, which includes writing, second language proficiency and quantitative and computational fluency requirements. An assessment of the pilot curriculum that yielded positive reviews from external evaluators helped inform the faculty’s vote to permanently adopt it.

