Title
UVA Adopts New Gen Ed Program
The University of Virginia’s arts and sciences faculty voted to approve a new general education program -- the first major update to the undergraduate curriculum in more than 40 years, the university announced. Piloted in 2017, the New College Curriculum offers a first-year experience with “engagement” courses based on modes of inquiry: aesthetics, differences, ethical and empirical and scientific. Literacies are also central to the curriculum, which includes writing, second language proficiency and quantitative and computational fluency requirements. An assessment of the pilot curriculum that yielded positive reviews from external evaluators helped inform the faculty’s vote to permanently adopt it.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Professor says she was fired for refusing to disclose a victim's name
Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better
Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)
College Board cancels SAT scores from Egypt and Hong Kong
College newspaper adviser loses job; students claim retaliation
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Four-year-college leaders not feeling ready for the future
Study: How smooth-talking professors can lull students into thinking they've learned more than they
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!