Blackburn President Quits After 9 Months

By

Scott Jaschik
October 23, 2019
Julie Murray-Jensen has resigned as president of Blackburn College after nine months on the job, The State Journal-Register reported. She has been controversial since the student newspaper reported that she said, in discussing a search for a director of marketing and public relations, that the winning candidate should not be “a typical small, timid, Asian woman.” She denied the quote, but the Illinois college hired a St. Louis law firm to investigate. The law firm said Murray-Jensen had not violated college policies.

