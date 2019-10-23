Blackburn President Quits After 9 Months

Julie Murray-Jensen has resigned as president of Blackburn College after nine months on the job, The State Journal-Register reported. She has been controversial since the student newspaper reported that she said, in discussing a search for a director of marketing and public relations, that the winning candidate should not be “a typical small, timid, Asian woman.” She denied the quote, but the Illinois college hired a St. Louis law firm to investigate. The law firm said Murray-Jensen had not violated college policies.