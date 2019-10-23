Cal State System Chancellor to Retire

Timothy P. White, who has been the California State University system's chancellor since 2012, announced Tuesday that he will retire next year.

White took the helm of the large system, which enrolls roughly 480,000 students at 23 campuses, in the wake of the Great Recession. State support for the system declined by nearly $1 billion amid the downturn. Since then its general fund allocation has increased from $2.3 billion to $3.6 billion, the system noted.

Cal State has undertaken several broad and largely successful reforms under White's leadership, including a major push to increase graduation rates, to replace noncredit remedial courses and to drop an intermediate algebra requirement.

“Chancellor White has helped guide the CSU through a period of restoration and ensured that the state’s renewed investment in the university is repaid by creating opportunity for more students and preparing more graduates for California’s workforce to help power our economy,” Adam Day, chairman of Cal State's Board of Trustees, said in a written statement.