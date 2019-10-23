Print This

Title

Cal State System Chancellor to Retire

By

Paul Fain
October 23, 2019
Comments
 
 

Timothy P. White, who has been the California State University system's chancellor since 2012, announced Tuesday that he will retire next year.

White took the helm of the large system, which enrolls roughly 480,000 students at 23 campuses, in the wake of the Great Recession. State support for the system declined by nearly $1 billion amid the downturn. Since then its general fund allocation has increased from $2.3 billion to $3.6 billion, the system noted.

Cal State has undertaken several broad and largely successful reforms under White's leadership, including a major push to increase graduation rates, to replace noncredit remedial courses and to drop an intermediate algebra requirement.

“Chancellor White has helped guide the CSU through a period of restoration and ensured that the state’s renewed investment in the university is repaid by creating opportunity for more students and preparing more graduates for California’s workforce to help power our economy,” Adam Day, chairman of Cal State's Board of Trustees, said in a written statement.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking Higher Education
Through the Consortial Model
Democratic Values and Local Student Voting
Are You Serious About Diversifying
Your Faculty and Staff?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Educational Opportunity in the Age of Disruption
Building a Better Multiculturalism
The Golden Age of Teaching and Learning Hypothesis
“I Just Want You to Know”
The Writing on the Unpaywall
The First Impression

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website

Arizona State sees some early adaptive courseware success

Learning management system switches slow down

The changing role of the registrar could increasingly transform higher education (opinion)

Democrat says Trump administration improperly released aid to Dream Center colleges

Four-year-college leaders not feeling ready for the future

How a university is building a scaled degree program (opinion)

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

The Golden Age of Teaching and Learning Hypothesis

Back to Top