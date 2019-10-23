Print This

Major Football Coaches' Salaries Rise 9%, to $2.67M

Doug Lederman
October 23, 2019
The average head coach in the top tier of college football programs is earning $2.67 million this year, up 9 percent from the year before, USA Today's annual database of Football Bowl Subdivision coaches shows. The national newspaper's analysis finds that 10 of the 122 coaches for which it has data this year are earning at least $6 million in total compensation, and that for the first time, every coach in one league -- the Southeastern Conference -- is taking home at least $3 million.

