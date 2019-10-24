Title
Academic Minute: Perspectives of Gun Violence Victims
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Mary Francis, assistant professor of nursing, hears from victims of gun violence on its devastating effects. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
