Candidates for Mississippi Chancellor Job Angry About Outcome
Candidates for the University of Mississippi chancellor position have complained about being misled by Glenn Boyce during the application process.
Boyce, who was appointed chancellor early this month, served as a consultant for the Board of Institutions of Higher Learning, the university's governing body. He helped lead the search for a chancellor from January to June. His appointment was met with protests and backlash.
The candidates, who spoke anonymously to Mississippi Today, said that they felt misled by Boyce at one-on-one meetings during the candidate search, because Boyce did not tell them he was a potential candidate for the job. Boyce and members of the board have said he was not being considered as a candidate for the job during the time he was meeting with and interviewing candidates.
The former candidates said they believe Boyce had his own motives to use information they divulged during the interviews about their plans for the university if given the job. Some of the candidates also told Mississippi Today that Boyce encouraged them to apply and told them they were qualified for the position.
