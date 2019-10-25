Print This

Title

California's Higher Education Capacity Crunch

By

Elin Johnson
October 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

A new report by the College Futures Foundation examines capacity shortfalls at California's colleges and paints a darkening picture.

The report shows that while California has increased its investment in high school diploma attainment, there is not enough space in the state's community colleges and four-year institutions to provide room for eligible local students. The report said the number of students who are turned away could double by 2030 and disproportionately impact low-income and minority students.

The lack of seats impacts both undergraduate and graduate students. Additionally, the report noted that California is set to face a labor shortage, in which more workers who possess at least a bachelor's degree will be needed.

In response to the research, the foundation recommends that public institutions get creative with their use of physical space to include more students, increase initiatives for students to efficiently complete their degrees and form regional partnerships to optimize resources.

The College Futures Foundation is a nonprofit that looks at higher education access and student success and specifically the policies that contribute to this.

The report draws on an analysis commissioned by the foundation on capacity at California's community colleges and the University of California and California State University systems, as well as at private institutions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Topic: Trending
Higher Education Should Report More
Than Its Mortality Rate
Rethinking Higher Education
Through the Consortial Model

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Employee Giving
Deploying 'The Way We Eat Now’ as a Model to Think About Higher Ed
Dear STEM Students: Don’t Write Thesis Chapters – Write Manuscripts
The Perils of Pollyanna
Return of the Invisible Man
Enthused About UVA's New Approach to Gen Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Student says that even after professor who abused her left campus, fellow students continued to hara

Outgoing Trump Education Department official calls for student debt relief

Penn shuts down former ICE director’s speech following protests, petition

UConn satisfies no one with punishments of students who used racial slurs

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

$50 Million Tax Bill for Harvard

MIT framework for negotiating with scholarly publishers gains wide support

What's the proper etiquette when it comes to hugging? (opinion)

Are states disinvesting in higher education? It depends on the time frame

Back to Top