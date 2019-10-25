California's Higher Education Capacity Crunch

A new report by the College Futures Foundation examines capacity shortfalls at California's colleges and paints a darkening picture.

The report shows that while California has increased its investment in high school diploma attainment, there is not enough space in the state's community colleges and four-year institutions to provide room for eligible local students. The report said the number of students who are turned away could double by 2030 and disproportionately impact low-income and minority students.

The lack of seats impacts both undergraduate and graduate students. Additionally, the report noted that California is set to face a labor shortage, in which more workers who possess at least a bachelor's degree will be needed.

In response to the research, the foundation recommends that public institutions get creative with their use of physical space to include more students, increase initiatives for students to efficiently complete their degrees and form regional partnerships to optimize resources.

The College Futures Foundation is a nonprofit that looks at higher education access and student success and specifically the policies that contribute to this.

The report draws on an analysis commissioned by the foundation on capacity at California's community colleges and the University of California and California State University systems, as well as at private institutions.