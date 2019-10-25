Print This

Gender Gap in Invited Commentaries

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 25, 2019
The odds of women writing invited commentaries in medical journals are 21 percent lower than for men, even when controlling for field of expertise, seniority and publication record. The finding, published in JAMA Network Open, is based on a study of who authored these prestigious commentaries in nearly 2,500 journals over four years, through 2017. The authors say the study is significant because it sheds light on the dynamics behind a recognized disparity, and they note that the gap was largest for senior researchers. They recommend that journal editors use natural language processing of published research to "widen and diversify the pool of experts considered for commentary invitations."

