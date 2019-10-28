Title
Illinois Tech Gets $150 Million Gift
By
In the largest cumulative gift in in the university's history, Illinois Institute of Technology will get $150 million to fund scholarships and new facilities.
The combined donation was announced Friday and comes from a group of Chicago leaders affiliated with the university.
The donors include Michael Galvin, chairman of the Illinois Tech Board of Trustees; Craig Duchossois, university regent; John Rowe, former board chair and university regent; and George Kacek, alumnus. A remodeled residence hall on the campus will soon bear the name of Kacek, who has passed away.
