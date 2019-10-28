Print This

Title

Swastikas Found on Smith Campus

By

Elin Johnson
October 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

Campus police for Smith College responded to reports of multiple swastikas drawn in marker on three different campus buildings.

"I condemn in the strongest terms this act of hatred and cowardice. I also recognize that these are not just marks on a wall but attacks on our community and the values we hold central to our shared humanity. Hate has no place at Smith," said Kathleen McCartney, Smith's president, in a message to the campus. "I am sickened and I am angry."

The swastikas were covered up, and the college is working to permanently remove them. The university and its Center for Religious and Spiritual Life hosted events Friday aimed at healing the community. Smith's Bias Response Team has been convened under the vice president for equity and inclusion to build on the college's response.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Should Computer Science Be Required?
Topic: Trending
Higher Education Should Report More
Than Its Mortality Rate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Grateful Dead as a Guide for Nonprofit Leadership
On Revisiting an Old Haunt
Finding Writing Energy
Academic Career Navigation and House Hunters International
Chinese Students Cautious About U.S. Study
Employee Giving

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

St. John's College tuition cut reaps increased applications and donations

Interim Chancellor Quits Amid Scandal Over Photos

GW faculty disconnected from decision to cut enrollment

Benedict Students Told to Stay in Dorms During Trump Visit

What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website

Henderson State seeking merger with Arkansas State system

On Revisiting an Old Haunt | Confessions of a Community College Dean

UiPath brings automating software to William & Mary

Dear STEM Students: Don’t Write Thesis Chapters – Write Manuscripts | GradHacker

Back to Top