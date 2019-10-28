Title
Swastikas Found on Smith Campus
By
Campus police for Smith College responded to reports of multiple swastikas drawn in marker on three different campus buildings.
"I condemn in the strongest terms this act of hatred and cowardice. I also recognize that these are not just marks on a wall but attacks on our community and the values we hold central to our shared humanity. Hate has no place at Smith," said Kathleen McCartney, Smith's president, in a message to the campus. "I am sickened and I am angry."
The swastikas were covered up, and the college is working to permanently remove them. The university and its Center for Religious and Spiritual Life hosted events Friday aimed at healing the community. Smith's Bias Response Team has been convened under the vice president for equity and inclusion to build on the college's response.
