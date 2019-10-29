Print This

Cincinnati Christian Announces It Will Close

October 29, 2019
Cincinnati Christian University announced Monday that it would close. A statement from the board said, "Over the past two decades, it has become increasingly difficult to provide accredited ministry programs at a reasonable cost in a metropolitan location." The university also announced that Central Christian College of the Bible will open a campus in Cincinnati.

