Legal Group Questions 'U.S. News'
The Society for Empirical Legal Studies has written to U.S. News & World Report to "express concern" about its plans to create a law school "scholarly impact" ranking based on HeinOnline data. The legal group says that the data to be used by U.S. News have "bias against interdisciplinary legal scholarship" and are biased against junior faculty members. These and other issues raise questions about the validity of any new rankings, the society says.
Robert Morse, who leads rankings at U.S. News, said the magazine has answered many of the points previously. "Overall, we appreciate the input we’ve received from the law school community -- including today’s letter from SELS -- regarding our efforts to measure scholarly impact at law schools. We are taking this feedback into account as we formulate next steps."
