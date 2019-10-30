Print This

Title

College Reopens After Closing Over Threats

By

Paul Fain
October 30, 2019
Comments
 
 

Elmhurst College, a private institution located near Chicago, reopened Wednesday after being shut down for two days over concerns about several campus episodes of vandalism "involving hate messaging and non-specific threats," the college announced.

Earlier this week, Elmhurst discovered graffiti featuring threats in residence halls and its library. One report included writing in a bathroom stall that appeared to threaten gun violence, in a nonspecific way. That incident followed a recent one where hate messages were found in the same bathroom. The college said law enforcement did not consider the threats to be credible. But Elmhurst said it decided to close its offices and academic and recreational facilities "out of an abundance of caution."

The college, which enrolls roughly 3,500 students, said additional security officers and counselors would be on campus Wednesday as it reopened.

“The decision to close campus yesterday and today was not made lightly,” Troy VanAken, Elmhurst's president, said in a written statement. “But our safety and well-being are paramount to creating the kind of campus where we all can thrive.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mental Health Challenges
Require Urgent Response
Should Computer Science Be Required?
Topic: Trending

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Would Thomas Do?
How Universities Can Avoid Learning Innovation Theater
Stages of Development in Postsecondary Education, Post-1945
"Hypercompetitive and Resource Limited"
Who Should Read Bill Bryson’s ‘The Body’?
Dona Nobis Pacem

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Faculty support for online learning builds slowly, steadily -- but not enthusiastically

ACT shows decline in students ready for college

College athletes permitted to be paid for name, image, likeness

Civil rights groups threaten U of California with lawsuit unless it drops SAT and ACT

University of Michigan Drops Bias Response Team

College Reopens After Closing Over Threats

Interview with IBM official about the company's 'new-collar' push to look beyond college degrees

What a crisis taught a young professor about his authority in the classroom (opinion)

Why every student should study computer science (opinion)

Back to Top