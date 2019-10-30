Print This

University of La Verne Mulls Closure of Law School

Paul Fain
October 30, 2019
The University of La Verne may close its law school, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported. The governing board for the private university, which is located in Southern California, will consider the matter next month. In the meantime, a group of nine university faculty members and administrators is investigating the law school's viability and looking at its finances, according to the newspaper.

"The board is looking at all options. Those options include continuation of the college," a La Verne spokesman told the Daily Bulletin.

