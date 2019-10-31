Title
2019 State of College Admission
The top factor in a student being admitted to a college was the student's high school record, according to the "2019 State of College Admission" report from the National Association for College Admission Counseling.
But the report also found that students lack equal access to college advising in high school. The average student-to-counselor ratio at public schools in the U.S. is 455 to one, nearly double the recommended ratio.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
American University students protest mistreatment of black student
Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings
"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
I Miss Teaching Full-Time | Just Visiting
2019 State of College Admission
Ashford University restructuring contributes to hundreds of layoffs
Faculty support for online learning builds slowly, steadily -- but not enthusiastically
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!