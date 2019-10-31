Print This

Title

2019 State of College Admission

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

The top factor in a student being admitted to a college was the student's high school record, according to the "2019 State of College Admission" report from the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

But the report also found that students lack equal access to college advising in high school. The average student-to-counselor ratio at public schools in the U.S. is 455 to one, nearly double the recommended ratio.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching Racism as an Idea
Mental Health Challenges
Require Urgent Response
Should Computer Science Be Required?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"College Ready"
I Miss Teaching Full-Time
Talking with Tina Pappas, EDUCAUSE Rising Star Award Recipient
Mindmapping(ish) to See Where You Fit
Is U.S. International Education Building a Wall?
What Would Thomas Do?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi

New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential

American University students protest mistreatment of black student

Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings

"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

I Miss Teaching Full-Time | Just Visiting

2019 State of College Admission

Ashford University restructuring contributes to hundreds of layoffs

Faculty support for online learning builds slowly, steadily -- but not enthusiastically

Back to Top