Print This

Title

Teaching in Costume Today? Win Chocolate!

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

Are you teaching in costume today? Administrating in disguise? If so, tweet a photo with the hashtag #IHEhalloween and we'll award a box of Godiva chocolates for the most creative attire. Bonus points for costumes with academic themes. The winner will be announced next week.

Happy Halloween to all of our readers.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching Racism as an Idea
Mental Health Challenges
Require Urgent Response
Should Computer Science Be Required?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"College Ready"
I Miss Teaching Full-Time
Talking with Tina Pappas, EDUCAUSE Rising Star Award Recipient
Mindmapping(ish) to See Where You Fit
Is U.S. International Education Building a Wall?
What Would Thomas Do?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi

New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential

American University students protest mistreatment of black student

Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings

Morehouse Ends Furlough Plan

We should teach about racism as an idea that's expressed through behaviors rather than as the immuta

2019 State of College Admission

"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Ashford University restructuring contributes to hundreds of layoffs

Back to Top