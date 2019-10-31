Title
Teaching in Costume Today? Win Chocolate!
Are you teaching in costume today? Administrating in disguise? If so, tweet a photo with the hashtag #IHEhalloween and we'll award a box of Godiva chocolates for the most creative attire. Bonus points for costumes with academic themes. The winner will be announced next week.
Happy Halloween to all of our readers.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
American University students protest mistreatment of black student
Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings
We should teach about racism as an idea that's expressed through behaviors rather than as the immuta
2019 State of College Admission
"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Ashford University restructuring contributes to hundreds of layoffs
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!