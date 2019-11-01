Title
Academic Minute: Yes and No in England and America
Today on the Academic Minute, Stephen Howe, associate professor in the department of English at the Graduate School Fukuoka University Japan, explores how many ways one can say yes or no. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Education Department issues new regulations on accreditation and state authorization of online provi
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
Do trustees have full freedom of speech?
Faculty support for online learning builds slowly, steadily -- but not enthusiastically
Tenured and tenure-track faculty must combat an incremental erosion of faculty governance (opinion)
Authors discuss new book, 'The Insider's Guide to Working With Universities'
Ghostwriting peer reviews for advisers is more common than you might think
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!