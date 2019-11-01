Print This

Academic Minute: Yes and No in England and America

By

Doug Lederman
November 1, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Stephen Howe, associate professor in the department of English at the Graduate School Fukuoka University Japan, explores how many ways one can say yes or no. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

