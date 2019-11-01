Hollins Changes Rules for Transgender Students

Hollins University, a women's college, will now let its transgender male students graduate, The Roanoke Times reported. Under a 2007 policy, Hollins lets transgender men adopt a male identity, but if they take hormones or have surgery, they must leave the college that semester. Under the new policy, they will be permitted to stay and graduate.

Hollins has also changed its admissions policy. Hollins will now admit students who “consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth.” Trans men and nonbinary students are not admitted.