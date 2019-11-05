Print This

Title

$150 Million Donation for Utah Mental Health

By

Greta Anderson
November 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Utah announced Monday that it accepted a $150 million donation for its on-campus counseling services and Neuropsychiatric Institute, to form what the university expects to be a leading hub for mental health research, care and education.

The University Neuropsychiatric Institute will be renamed the Huntsman Mental Health Institute to honor the significant donation made by the Huntsman family, billionaire philanthropists who hold the fortune of late packaging and chemical businessman John Huntsman Sr. The Huntsman Corporation previously donated $100 million to the University of Utah to open the Huntsman Cancer Institute in 1995 and has since donated more than $1.4 billion to the university’s hospital and cancer research, according to The New York Times.

“As we face a nationwide psychiatrist shortage, this gift will allow us to support enhanced training for mental and behavioral health professionals and allow us to reimagine care models to better address mental health needs across the state,” said Michael Good, CEO of University of Utah Health and dean of the School of Medicine. “Over the past 30 years the university’s Department of Psychiatry and UNI have positioned the University of Utah as a regional leader in the treatment and research of mental illness. This historic donation builds on that legacy and provides the resources to scale both our clinical outreach and our research efforts.”

The mental health institute will also conduct research and outreach for community health throughout the state, and the donation will be used toward counseling services in rural Utah, the university said. Nearly 20 percent of adults suffered “poor” mental health, and 15 percent of boys and 28.5 percent of girls ages 15 to 17 considered attempting suicide from 2015 to 2017, the university’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute found in an August 2019 report.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don't Play Politics With Student Veterans
Is It Time to Dezone Knowledge?
Think Positive

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

5 Things I Learned About Student Affairs by Being a Soccer Mom
In Praise of University Presses
Identities Come With Entanglements but No Fixed Essence
Attack of the Asterisks
Making Conference Food More Inclusive
European Internationalization and ‘Money Matters’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Institutions introduce undergraduate degree programs in esports

Changing the conversation about “at-risk” students in California

Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale

'It's OK to Be White' Posters Rile Campuses

Virginia restructures financial aid to help today's students

Report examines disparities in rural and nonrural students

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Report: Financial Aid Has Little Effect on Completion

We should teach about racism as an idea that's expressed through behaviors rather than as the immuta

Back to Top