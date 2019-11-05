Title
Academic Minute: Welfare and the American Dream
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Tom Mould, professor of anthropology and folklore, determines how stories can affect an important social issue. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Changing the conversation about “at-risk” students in California
Institutions introduce undergraduate degree programs in esports
Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale
'It's OK to Be White' Posters Rile Campuses
Virginia restructures financial aid to help today's students
Report examines disparities in rural and nonrural students
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Report: Financial Aid Has Little Effect on Completion
We should teach about racism as an idea that's expressed through behaviors rather than as the immuta
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!