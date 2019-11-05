Print This

Academic Minute: Welfare and the American Dream

November 5, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Tom Mould, professor of anthropology and folklore, determines how stories can affect an important social issue. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

