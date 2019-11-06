Title
Love IHE? Join Our 'Insider' Membership Program
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to announce the launch of our Insider Membership Program. The Insider program offers professional development resources, opportunities to connect with Inside Higher Ed leadership and readers, early access to publications, and discounts on products and events.
You can find more information about the program here.
The Insider membership program is intended to offer a more in-depth and personalized Inside Higher Ed experience for those who choose to join. The new program does not affect reader access to Inside Higher Ed’s daily news or opinion pieces, including our Daily News Update email. Making daily higher education news and careers accessible to all remains at the core of our mission.
To learn more and join, visit https://www.insidehighered.com/membership.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Students at Williams call for a boycott of the English department
American University defends itself in wake of public backlash over student's forced removal
David Wiley steps down and adjourns the Open Education Conference
A Fresh Look at Blockchain in Higher Ed
Kenzie Academy, college (and boot camp) alternative, raises $100 million
UNC system issues cease-and-desist letters to investigator with ties to board members
A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers
Obama and Cancel Culture | Conversations on Diversity
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!