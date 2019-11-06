Love IHE? Join Our 'Insider' Membership Program

Print This

Scott Jaschik
November 6, 2019
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to announce the launch of our Insider Membership Program. The Insider program offers professional development resources, opportunities to connect with Inside Higher Ed leadership and readers, early access to publications, and discounts on products and events.

You can find more information about the program here.

The Insider membership program is intended to offer a more in-depth and personalized Inside Higher Ed experience for those who choose to join. The new program does not affect reader access to Inside Higher Ed’s daily news or opinion pieces, including our Daily News Update email. Making daily higher education news and careers accessible to all remains at the core of our mission.

To learn more and join, visit https://www.insidehighered.com/membership.

