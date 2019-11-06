Tuition Assistance Popular With Employees

Working learners believe that automation will impact their industries and jobs, according to a new report from Bright Horizons, the largest provider of employer-sponsored childcare in the country, which also provides tuition program management, education advising and student loan repayment programs for employers.

The report, "Working Learner Index," surveyed U.S. employees who have participated in employer tuition assistance programs in the past two years, and received more than 30,000 responses.

More than half of respondents said the tuition assistance program is one of the best benefits their job offers, ranking it above paid family leave, life insurance, wellness benefits and workplace training. More than three-quarters of respondents said such a program would make them more likely to stay at an organization.

About half of respondents said they have student debt, and nearly half said they were only able to pursue education because of the tuition reimbursement programs. Across all ages, respondents also said that keeping pace with or getting ahead of changes at work was the reason they pursued education.

In terms of the programs themselves, older workers and working parents were more likely to say that online learning is important. Many also want to shorten the time commitment to getting a degree or certificate, with more than half of respondents earning a bachelor's degree in less than four years.