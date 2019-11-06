Title
Wide Range of Changes for USC's Board
By
The University of Southern California's trustees on Tuesday approved a broad set of changes to the governing board in the wake of a series of scandals at the university, USC announced. The board will shrink substantially (from 60 to 35 members), include term and age limits, seek to diversify its membership, restructure its executive committee, and publicly release all of its committee memberships.
Faculty members had asked the board to add trustee spots for professors and students, the Los Angeles Times reported. That change was not made but is still under consideration.
“Just as USC has grown dramatically over the past few decades, the board recognizes that we needed to evolve and modernize to effectively steward USC for the years ahead,” Carmen Nava, a USC trustee, said in a written statement.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Students at Williams call for a boycott of the English department
American University defends itself in wake of public backlash over student's forced removal
David Wiley steps down and adjourns the Open Education Conference
A Fresh Look at Blockchain in Higher Ed
Kenzie Academy, college (and boot camp) alternative, raises $100 million
UNC system issues cease-and-desist letters to investigator with ties to board members
A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers
Obama and Cancel Culture | Conversations on Diversity
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!