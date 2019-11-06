Wide Range of Changes for USC's Board

The University of Southern California's trustees on Tuesday approved a broad set of changes to the governing board in the wake of a series of scandals at the university, USC announced. The board will shrink substantially (from 60 to 35 members), include term and age limits, seek to diversify its membership, restructure its executive committee, and publicly release all of its committee memberships.

Faculty members had asked the board to add trustee spots for professors and students, the Los Angeles Times reported. That change was not made but is still under consideration.

“Just as USC has grown dramatically over the past few decades, the board recognizes that we needed to evolve and modernize to effectively steward USC for the years ahead,” Carmen Nava, a USC trustee, said in a written statement.