Fresno State Reconsidering Gym Dress Code

After a student was told to cover up while working out in a sports bra and high-waisted leggings, California State University, Fresno, officials said they will be reviewing their gym dress code, reported The Fresno Bee.

The student told the Bee that only about two and a half inches of skin was showing, and that she felt she was sexually discriminated against by the male staff member who asked her to cover up.

After the incident was originally reported on, the student was emailed an apology by Frank Lamas, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management. Fresno State is looking at overhauling the dress code policy, which critics have noted poses a double standard for male and female students.

The student had emailed the director of the Fresno fitness center about the incident after it had happened and was directed toward the gym policy, which states that a shirt covering the torso must be worn at all times in the gym. The student said that this was unequally enforced for men and women. The rule as it stands encompasses both genders.