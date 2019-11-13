Title
Academic Minute: Living-Learning Communities
Today on the Academic Minute, Mimi Benjamin, associate professor in the department of student affairs in higher education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, explores how to make the most of the living-learning community experience. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
