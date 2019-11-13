Title
Compilation on Student Success
November 13, 2019
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Student Success." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
F&M athletes wore racist Halloween costumes
Supreme Court hears arguments on DACA
Education Department Explains Grand Canyon Decision
Federal officials document international threats to U.S. science security
Don't give up on the nudge -- it can still help students (opinion)
Q&A with Derek Bruff, author of 'Intentional Tech'
Compilation on Student Success
Disagreement over federal regulations on distance education providers
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!