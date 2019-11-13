Print

Title

Compilation on Student Success

By

Scott Jaschik
November 13, 2019
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Student Success." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

