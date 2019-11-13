Title
Moody Foundation Gives $100M to SMU
November 13, 2019
Southern Methodist University has received a $100 million commitment from the Moody Foundation, which represents the largest gift in SMU history. With the gift, SMU is launching the Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies.
