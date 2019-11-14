Print

St. Norbert Faculty Show Support for President

Elin Johnson
November 14, 2019
After news came that St. Norbert College's president was stepping down suddenly, the college's faculty has voted to support President Brian Bruess and passed a vote of no confidence in administrator Reverend Jay Fostner, reported the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Faculty at St. Norbert came together to urge the Board of Trustees to negotiate a contract renewal with Bruess, who had announced that he would be leaving the Wisconsin institution at the end of the academic year.

The Gazette also reported that two trustees had stepped down in the weeks before Bruess's announcement.

During a meeting Friday, faculty voted to support a letter from the Student Government Association that backed Bruess and his student-centric leadership.

Father Fostner is currently on a yearlong sabbatical, after being accused by alumni for mishandling sexual assault and Title IX cases. Faculty members are concerned about Fostner's return.

Students have protested several times this month against the lack of transparency in the process.

