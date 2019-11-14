Title
St. Norbert Faculty Show Support for President
By
After news came that St. Norbert College's president was stepping down suddenly, the college's faculty has voted to support President Brian Bruess and passed a vote of no confidence in administrator Reverend Jay Fostner, reported the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
Faculty at St. Norbert came together to urge the Board of Trustees to negotiate a contract renewal with Bruess, who had announced that he would be leaving the Wisconsin institution at the end of the academic year.
The Gazette also reported that two trustees had stepped down in the weeks before Bruess's announcement.
During a meeting Friday, faculty voted to support a letter from the Student Government Association that backed Bruess and his student-centric leadership.
Father Fostner is currently on a yearlong sabbatical, after being accused by alumni for mishandling sexual assault and Title IX cases. Faculty members are concerned about Fostner's return.
Students have protested several times this month against the lack of transparency in the process.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Differences in college ROI vary by institution, type and time frame measured, report says
Ph.D. student poll finds mental health, bullying and career uncertainly are top concerns
United Nations moves into higher education
Anthropologist discusses his new book on business schools
12 ways colleges could improve campus parking (opinion)
Essay on writing academic book reviews
Taking Your Conference Presentation to the Next Level | GradHacker
USC Student Deaths Possibly Linked to Drug Overdoses
A Diversity Program Every Campus Can Do | Conversations on Diversity
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!