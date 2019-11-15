Print

Illinois to Include Sexual Misconduct in Background Checks

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 15, 2019
The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a series of sexual misconduct policy recommendations from a systemwide task force.

The recommendations, which will eventually become formal policies, include prohibiting not just consensual sexual or dating relationships where there exists a supervisory relationship between parties, but all faculty-undergraduate relationships and relationships between professors and graduate students in the same academic unit. Other recommendations are requiring background checks for sexual misconduct in hiring and prohibiting employee separation agreements that call for withholding findings of sexual misconduct.

There will be more training for students and employees about sexual assault prevention, along with accountability and monitoring mechanisms. Illinois has faced faculty misconduct scandals this year, including reports that professors found to have harassed students were able to quietly leave their positions and secure jobs at other institutions.

