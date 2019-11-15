Title
Psychology Adjunct Is a White Nationalist
A New York-area adjunct professor of psychology named Joshua Dietz co-hosts a podcast under the pseudonym Josh Neal with white nationalist Richard Spencer, Gothamist reported. St. Francis College, where Dietz was listed on the employee directory until this month, said Dietz hasn’t taught there since last year. Kingsborough Community College of the City University of New York, where Dietz also taught, reportedly said he no longer works there. Dietz’s ties to white nationalism, his alter ego and racist comments he’s made about African Americans, Jews and other groups were revealed this week following an investigation by the blog It’s Going Down. Dietz, who reportedly runs a hypnotherapy practice, did not provide comment.
New Research on Diversity Officers, Campus Climate
