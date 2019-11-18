Title
Academic Minute: Competition Is Contagious
Today on the Academic Minute, Raghabendra KC, assistant professor of business at Rollins College, explores why knowing about a competition could change your behavior, even if you don’t partake. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
