Chemistry Profs Allegedly 'Break Bad'

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 18, 2019
Bradley Allen Rowland and Terry David Bateman, professors of chemistry at Henderson State University, were arrested Friday for allegedly making methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia, according to ABC 7. They’d been on administrative leave since last month, after the campus science center closed due to a chemical odor. A university spokesperson said that tests in the labs found benzyl chloride, which can be used to synthesize amphetamines. The science facility has since been cleaned and reopened. 

ABC 7 reported that Rowland told Henderson State’s student newspaper, the Online Oracle, of his affection for the TV character Walter White in 2014. “I thought it was a great show,” Rowland reportedly said then of Breaking Bad, in which White, a high school chemistry teacher, becomes a meth manufacturer and dealer. “It was spot on and accurate when it came to the science, and, it has gotten a younger, newer generation interested in chemistry. I feel like it was a wonderful recruiting tool.”

