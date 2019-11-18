Print

Title

University of Minnesota Cancels Bloomberg Lecture

By

Elin Johnson
November 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Minnesota has decided to cancel a lecture to be given by Michael Bloomberg, reported The Star Tribune.

Bloomberg's speech was scheduled in October, but the university said that due to rumors of his presidential run they could no longer host it, citing federal law and university rules that prohibit public entities from actions that may support presidential candidates.

The former mayor of New York City was supposed to give the Humphrey School of Public Affairs' Distinguished Carlson Lecture in December, before the university pulled the event last week.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Congress and College Accountability
Thinking Nonbinary
A Long View on Higher Ed Mergers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Hardest Part of My Job
Views on International Engagement
Higher Ed’s Toughest Nut to Crack: Implementing Innovation
From Day-Care Centers to Online Classes
'Make, Think, Imagine' and the Current Anti-Tech Zeitgeist
Comparison, a Healthier Approach

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

International enrollments declined at the undergraduate, graduate and nondegree levels in 2018-19

Colleges need to prepare for the great enrollment crash (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Pearson introduces Aida, an AI-powered calculus tutor

Professors at Loyola Chicago object to president's top-down leadership style

Most college students work, and that's both good and bad

Professor Won't Teach More Classes After Saying N-Word

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

'Open Doors' data show continued increase in numbers of Americans studying abroad

Back to Top