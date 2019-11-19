Print

Academic Minute: Patience Across Cultures

By

Doug Lederman
November 19, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, C. Dominik Guss, professor of psychology at the University of North Florida, discusses how people in different European countries view patience. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

