Title
Tennessee Tool for Veterans
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission launched a project last week intended to make it easier for veterans to navigate getting credit for military experience.
The interactive database, dubbed the Tennessee Servicemember Opportunity Portal, will let veterans review colleges that may provide academic credits for military experience, according to a press release.
"United States military training is rigorous and provides world class instruction, and it is only appropriate that our colleges recognize this training and provide a head start on attaining a college credential,” said Mike Krause, executive director of the state commission, in the release. “The TN-SOP tool will provide transparent information to service members and veterans, continuing our efforts to be the most veteran friendly higher education system in the nation."
Veterans can input their military occupational specialty, rank and training date to receive a list of institutions that may award credit. The user can then filter results by institution and type.
Public institutions in the state used the Military Guide from the American Council on Education to determine equivalent courses.
