Academic Minute: Magna Graecia

By

Doug Lederman
November 20, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Keely Heuer, assistant professor of art history at SUNY New Paltz, explores the ceramics of ancient Greeks. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

