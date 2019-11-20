Print

Title

Organized Crime Scholar Accused of Laundering Millions

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 20, 2019
Comments
 
 

A professor of international studies at the University of Miami who studies drug trafficking and organized crime in the Americas is charged with laundering money from Venezuela, according to Bloomberg. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. prosecutors say that Bruce Bagley laundered $2.5 million for foreign nationals obtained through embezzlement and bribery schemes, and that he kept 10 percent of the funds.

Bagley was reportedly released on $300,000 bond this week, following a federal court hearing. Miami said that he’s been on administrative leave from his professorship since the university learned of his indictment. Bagley’s attorney, Daniel Forman, told Bloomberg, “Based on my extensive knowledge of Dr. Bagley, both professionally and personally, I am confident he will be vindicated at the end of the day.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

AI Academy Under Siege
College Closures and the Cost to Consumers
Congress and College Accountability

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The 'Uncharted Territory' Update to the Stanford 2025 Project
Staying Viable as a Key Source of Opportunity
A Real Horror Story
The Grad Abroad: A Critical Look at My Academic Air Travel
Finding Prospective Students at the Search Bar
I’d Rather Learn How to Create Than to Criticize

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

New report offers analysis of microcredential completers

Private colleges convinced company to scuttle release of list of projected college closures

Carey Foundation rebrands universities it supports

Alexander backs bill to count veterans' benefits toward for-profits' federal revenue limit

New book from Freeman Hrabowski says empowered institutions aren't afraid to 'look themselves in the

A Real Horror Story | Confessions of a Community College Dean

How to effectively develop, update and share a diversity plan (opinion)

Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements, while others say they continue to be

Organized Crime Scholar Accused of Laundering Millions

Back to Top