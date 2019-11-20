Organized Crime Scholar Accused of Laundering Millions

A professor of international studies at the University of Miami who studies drug trafficking and organized crime in the Americas is charged with laundering money from Venezuela, according to Bloomberg. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. prosecutors say that Bruce Bagley laundered $2.5 million for foreign nationals obtained through embezzlement and bribery schemes, and that he kept 10 percent of the funds.

Bagley was reportedly released on $300,000 bond this week, following a federal court hearing. Miami said that he’s been on administrative leave from his professorship since the university learned of his indictment. Bagley’s attorney, Daniel Forman, told Bloomberg, “Based on my extensive knowledge of Dr. Bagley, both professionally and personally, I am confident he will be vindicated at the end of the day.”