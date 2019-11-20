Title
Texas Southern Studies Admissions ‘Improprieties’
The Texas Southern University Board of Regents this week announced that it has "contacted local authorities after confirming certain improprieties related to the admissions process within the university based on an internal investigation."
While Texas Southern did not release details, it said, "The person involved with these improprieties is no longer employed by the university. The investigation is ongoing and the university is fully cooperating with investigators. As part of the board’s oversight responsibility, it has launched a full and comprehensive review of the university’s admissions. This includes enrollment, financial aid, scholarship protocols and standards for all university colleges. This process is being conducted using independent auditors, attorneys and outside experts."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
New report offers analysis of microcredential completers
Private colleges convinced company to scuttle release of list of projected college closures
Carey Foundation rebrands universities it supports
A Real Horror Story | Confessions of a Community College Dean
New book from Freeman Hrabowski says empowered institutions aren't afraid to 'look themselves in the
Alexander backs bill to count veterans' benefits toward for-profits' federal revenue limit
Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements, while others say they continue to be
How to effectively develop, update and share a diversity plan (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!