Texas Southern Studies Admissions ‘Improprieties’

By

Scott Jaschik
November 20, 2019
The Texas Southern University Board of Regents this week announced that it has "contacted local authorities after confirming certain improprieties related to the admissions process within the university based on an internal investigation."

While Texas Southern did not release details, it said, "The person involved with these improprieties is no longer employed by the university. The investigation is ongoing and the university is fully cooperating with investigators. As part of the board’s oversight responsibility, it has launched a full and comprehensive review of the university’s admissions. This includes enrollment, financial aid, scholarship protocols and standards for all university colleges. This process is being conducted using independent auditors, attorneys and outside experts."

