Title
Appeals Court Lifts Injunction Blocking Suspension in Sexual Assault Case
A federal appeals court, acting on an expedited basis, on Wednesday overturned a lower court judge's injunction that blocked Boston College from suspending a student who had been found by a campus judicial process to have sexually assaulted a fellow student.
The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit concluded that an August ruling by a federal judge had misinterpreted Massachusetts law as it now stands, instead "attempting to base its ruling on a prediction of future developments in Massachusetts contract law." The lower court judge imposed a temporary injunction blocking the college's yearlong suspension of the student, referred to as John Doe, on the grounds that he was likely to win his lawsuit. The judge asserted that Doe should have had a chance to confront his accuser, citing a First Circuit ruling under federal law in a case involving a University of Massachusetts student.
The judge erred in several ways, the First Circuit panel ruled Wednesday, most notably in asserting that "basic fairness" requires a "real-time process at which both of the respective parties are present and have the opportunity to suggest questions." There is no such requirement under Massachusetts law, the appeals court concluded, sending the case back to the lower court judge for further proceedings.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Indiana University condemns professor's racist and misogynistic tweets in strongest terms but won't
A new kind of 'big deal' for Elsevier and Carnegie Mellon University
Authors discuss their new book on race in higher education
Private colleges convinced company to scuttle release of list of projected college closures
Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Stanford conducts classes in a virtual world
The importance of cultivating leadership skills among faculty and academic staff members (opinion)
Publishing colleges' financial information has a long history and raises a larger set of issues
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!