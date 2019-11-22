Title
Henderson State Will Merge Into Arkansas State System
Henderson State University's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a plan to merge the Arkansas public university into the Arkansas State University system. The plan approved Thursday, which still requires approval from the Arkansas State board, details how to carry out the planned merger, which was originally announced last month.
