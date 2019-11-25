Print

Chinese Spy Details Operations at Hong Kong Universities

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 25, 2019
A Chinese spy who defected to Australia has provided a trove of information about Chinese government influence operations, including in relation to universities in Hong Kong, The Age, a Melbourne newspaper, reported. Wang “William” Liqiang said his organization “infiltrated into all [Hong Kong] universities, including student associations and other student groups and bodies.” He said he recruited students from mainland China students using scholarships, travel grants, alumni associations and an education foundation, appealing to students’ patriotism to fight back against Hong Kong independence activists.

“We sent some students to join the student association and they pretended to support Hong Kong independence,” Wang is quoted as saying. “They found out information about those pro-independence activists … and made public all their personal data, their parents’ and family members’.”

