Hampshire College Maintains Accreditation

Hampshire College in Massachusetts will maintain its accreditation after a vote by the New England Commission of Higher Education confirmed that the college was in compliance.

NECHE found that Hampshire had made significant improvements since May 2019 and lifted the notation placed by the commission on Hampshire's organization and governance and compliance after reviewing its progress and examining its five-year plan.

In the meantime, Hampshire will continue to work toward its admissions and fundraising goals. The college will launch a fundraiser on Dec. 3 with the goal of reaching $60 million by 2024; $10.7 million has already been raised.

NECHE has asked Hampshire to deliver a progress report in December 2021, as the commission maintained a notation on Hampshire's standard of institutional resources.

“We thank the commissioners for their careful review and affirmation of our compliance with the commission’s standards for accreditation,” said President Ed Wingenbach in a press release. “Upholding our accreditation is a critical step toward securing a long future for Hampshire College. As we told NECHE, we see our path forward as ambitious, data-driven, and achievable.”