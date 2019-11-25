Title
Harvard Leads in Rhodes Scholarships
Five students at Harvard University won Rhodes Scholarships, which were announced Saturday. They were among the 32 winners of the annual competition in the United States. The class included the first ever winner from the University of Connecticut.
