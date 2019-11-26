Departing Ky. Governor Appoints Aides to University Boards

In his waning days in office, Kentucky governor Matt Bevin did what governors often do: he appointed people with sympathetic viewpoints to university governing boards, to try to shape their policies down the road.

But Bevin, who took on the higher education establishment throughout his time in office, pushed the envelope with his last-minute appointments, selecting three of his closest aides for the boards of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville, the Associated Press reported.

The governor, who was defeated in his run for re-election earlier this month, appointed the secretary of the executive cabinet, Scott Brinkman, and the state budget director, John Chilton, to the University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees. He named Bryan Sunderland, his deputy chief of staff, to Kentucky’s board.