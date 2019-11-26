Print

Title

Moody's on Mass. College Closure Law

By

Paul Fain
November 26, 2019
Comments
 
 

A new Massachusetts law requires increased financial disclosures for the state's colleges. It also boosts state regulators' authority to monitor colleges' financial strength and requires those that are deemed at risk to file contingency plans for their students.

The law will be credit positive, said Moody's, the ratings firm, if it leads to more orderly and fewer abrupt college closures while improving public confidence about the oversight of small private colleges' financial risks. However, it adds a new layer of government complexity for colleges in a state and sector that "already has multiple layers of oversight and sometimes competing interests."

Moody's praised a provision in the law that calls for additional training on financial standards for college trustees.

Small private colleges increasingly are at risk of closure, said Moody's, which projects this trend to continue, particularly in the Northeast, due in part to that region's demographics.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Reality of State Disinvestment
in Public Higher Education
Another Thing the Book Burning
at Georgia Southern Reveals
2020 Vision

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Work on Your Jump Shot
'Love, Money, and Parenting' and 'The End of Babies'
On Wokeness and Power
What Does the Recent NACAC Decision Mean for Marketing and Communication Offices?
Fundraising and "Overhead"
Guest Post: Weaponized Learning Outcomes

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New federal data show which college programs result in highest debt, lowest earnings

Lawsuit challenges program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduating

Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs

DeVos Will Move Ahead With Title IX Plans

Scholar talks about having to pay for a 'toxic' postdoc she had to leave

Recent studies on state disinvestment in public higher education are misleading (opinion)

Bryant University Interrupts Racist Comedy Set

Professor Under Investigation by Homeland Security Resigns

Students Leave BYU Idaho Over Medicaid

Back to Top