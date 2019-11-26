Title
Moody's on Mass. College Closure Law
By
A new Massachusetts law requires increased financial disclosures for the state's colleges. It also boosts state regulators' authority to monitor colleges' financial strength and requires those that are deemed at risk to file contingency plans for their students.
The law will be credit positive, said Moody's, the ratings firm, if it leads to more orderly and fewer abrupt college closures while improving public confidence about the oversight of small private colleges' financial risks. However, it adds a new layer of government complexity for colleges in a state and sector that "already has multiple layers of oversight and sometimes competing interests."
Moody's praised a provision in the law that calls for additional training on financial standards for college trustees.
Small private colleges increasingly are at risk of closure, said Moody's, which projects this trend to continue, particularly in the Northeast, due in part to that region's demographics.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New federal data show which college programs result in highest debt, lowest earnings
Lawsuit challenges program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduating
Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs
DeVos Will Move Ahead With Title IX Plans
Scholar talks about having to pay for a 'toxic' postdoc she had to leave
Recent studies on state disinvestment in public higher education are misleading (opinion)
Bryant University Interrupts Racist Comedy Set
Professor Under Investigation by Homeland Security Resigns
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!