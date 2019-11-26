Title
Professor Under Investigation by Homeland Security Resigns
Jamie Monogan, a former professor of political science at the University of Georgia, resigned his position, effective Dec. 31, amid an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A university spokesperson said that Monogan is not permitted on campus and has been relieved of his duties. Federal authorities declined to provide details about the investigation.
