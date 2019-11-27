Title
Study on Campus Carry Legislation
A new study analyzes the conditions that can contribute to the passage of campus carry legislation. For example, it found that "open shooter incidents" anywhere within a state positively influence the introduction of these bills.
Educational Researcher has accepted the study, which was conducted by David R. Johnson, an assistant professor of higher education leadership at the University of Nevada, Reno, and Liang Zhang, a professor of higher education at New York University.
"Panel data logistic regression analyses reveal that active shooter incidents, the percentage of Republicans in state government, citizen political ideology and policy diffusion influence the introduction of campus carry legislation," they wrote. "In addition, survival analysis shows that conservative citizen political ideology and anti-gun control interests are positively related to the enactment of campus carry laws."
